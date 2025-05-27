2025 MCB Postdocs Research Showcase: Amplifying Science Through Connection

On May 5, 2025, MCB held its 4th annual Postdocs Research Showcase at Sutardja Dai Hall, bringing together approximately 70 attendees for a day of scientific exchange, career development, and community building.



MCB postdoc Honglue Shi (Doudna Lab) giving his talk entitled "Rapid two-step target capture ensures efficient CRISPR-Cas9-guided genome editing."

The event highlighted the breadth and excellence of research conducted by MCB postdocs, featuring a series of engaging scientific talks spanning diverse disciplines. A vibrant poster session provided additional opportunities for postdocs to share their work and receive feedback from peers and faculty. "It was such a rare and energizing experience to share science across disciplines — not just with strangers at a big conference, but right here in my own home base at Berkeley. Getting to connect with other postdocs in such a vibrant setting reminded me how much community matters in research," said Honglue Shi, MCB Postdoc (right).



In addition to the scientific presentations, the Showcase included a well-received career panel with professionals from academia, industry, science policy, and non-academic research paths. The panel offered valuable insights into a range of career trajectories, supporting postdocs as they navigate their professional futures.



"The MCB Postdocs Research Showcase remains one of the premier symposia at Berkeley. The exceptional talks and posters present exciting results that everyone can appreciate, whether you are a yeast geneticist or a biophysicist. The showcase highlights the diversity and outstanding quality of life sciences at Berkeley.” – Doug Koshland, MCB Faculty.



(Left) MCB postdoc Oscar Arenas (Lumpkin Lab) discussing his research on the origins of animal touch sensation at the poster session. (Right) Panelists from California Council on Science & Technology, Chan Zuckerberg Imaging Institute, Countable Labs and Stanford discuss their career paths and take questions from the audience.

The Showcase continues to grow as a cornerstone event for the MCB community, celebrating postdoctoral scholarship and fostering community across the department. We extend our sincere thanks to the organizing committee for their dedication and hard work in making the MCB Postdocs Research Showcase a continued success: Christopher Arp (Co-Chair), Amir Bitran (Co-Chair), Francesca Burgos-Bravo (Co-Chair), Nicholas Lue (Co-Chair), and Zhadyra Yerkesh.