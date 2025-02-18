Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development, Noah Whiteman, was awarded the 2025 Genetics Society of America Medal. This award acknowledges Whiteman's outstanding contributions to the field of genetics. Read more about the Genetics Society of America Award receipients and Whiteman's research here.
Whiteman receives Genetics Society of America Medal
Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development, Noah Whiteman, was awarded the 2025 Genetics Society of America Medal. This award acknowledges Whiteman's outstanding contributions to the field of genetics. Read more about the Genetics Society of America Award receipients and Whiteman's research here.