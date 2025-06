Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development Noah Whiteman has been awarded the 2025 Genetics Society of America medal for his "outstanding contributions to the field of genetics." Read about the award and his research.

In addition, Professor Whiteman is presenting a seminar titled "Adaptation by Leaps and Bounds through Horizontal Gene Transfer" at the GSA Award Seminar Series on June 12, 2025 2:00pm EST. Register for the Zoom seminar.