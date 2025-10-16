Welcome new MCB faculty Thomas Mann

Welcome to MCB's newest faculty member, Thomas Mann, who will join us as an assistant professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine (IMM) on January 1, 2026. The Mann Lab will study how post-translational signaling is intertwined with differentiation in CD8 T cells. Using genetics, proteomics, and mouse models of cancer and viral infection, the lab will dissect signaling pathways to identify new targets for immunotherapy.

