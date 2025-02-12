Welcome new MCB faculty Phillip Cleves

Welcome to MCB's newest faculty member, Phillip Cleves, who will join us as an assistant professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development (GGED) on January 1, 2026. The Cleves Lab researches the molecular, cellular, and developmental basis of how intracellular beneficial microbes invade and persist in animal cells to form symbiosis. They use ecologically critical cnidarian-algal symbioses as model systems to discover fundamental mechanisms of how beneficial microbes can manipulate animal cell biology and to gain key molecular insights into the ongoing destruction of coral reef ecosystems due to ocean warming. Read more about the Cleves Lab here.

