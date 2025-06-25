Three MCB postdocs selected as Jane Coffin Childs Fellows

Congratulations to MCB postdocs Aurora Alvarez-Buylla (Schepartz Lab), Grace Hibshman (Nogales Lab) and Heegwang Roh (Rapé Lab) who have been selected as 2025 Jane Coffin Childs Fellows! The new cohort of twenty-nine new fellows were selected by the Board of Scientific Advisors of the Jane Coffin Childs Memorial Fund for Medical Research from the largest applicant pool in the fund's history "based on their doctoral research accomplishments, innovative research plans, and their chosen scientific mentors". Read more about the 2025 Jane Coffin Childs Fellows and their research here .