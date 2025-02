The Department of Molecular & Cell Biology will be hosting a symposium to honor of the life and contributions of Professor Bruce N. Ames on March 23, 2025 from 9 am - 7 pm in 245 Li Ka Shing. The symposium entitled "A Passionate Curiosity— Enzymes, Gene Regulation, Mutagenesis, Carcinogenesis and Micronutrients" features a series of talks by esteemed colleagues of Ames and a reception to follow. View the program for the symposium here and register to attend at the following link .