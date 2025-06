Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Immunology and Molecular Medicine, Filipa Rijo-Ferreira, was named a 2025 Freeman Hrabowski Scholar. The five-year grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) supports "outstanding early career faculty who have the potential to become leaders in their research fields and to create lab environments in which everyone can thrive". Read more about the 2025 Freeman Hrabowski Scholars here .