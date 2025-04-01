Raulet and Andrews receive Berkeley graduate mentorship awards

Professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine David Raulet and MCB graduate student Elle Andrews have both received 2025 Graduate Mentorship Awards from UC Berkeley's Graduate Assembly. Raulet was awarded the Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award and Andrews the Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award. These awards are in acknowledgement of an outstanding commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students to succeed academically, professionally, and personally. Learn more about the graduate mentorship awards and recipients here.