Postdoc Grace Liu named HHMI Hanna Gray Fellow

Congratulations to MCB postdoc Grace Liu (Vance Lab) on being named one of the 2024 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Hanna Gray Fellows! Liu was selected by HHMI along with 25 outstanding early career scientists for demonstrating a commitment to making foundational discoveries while building an inclusive culture in academic science. Liu studies the innate immune system to uncover natural surveillance programs that detect and deflect viral threats. Read the HHMI Hanna Gray Fellows announcement and more about Liu's research here.