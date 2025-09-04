Professor of Molecular Therapeutics James Olzmann is the recipient of the 2026 American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Avanti Award in Lipids. This award recognizes outstanding research contributions in the area of lipids. Read more about Olzmann and the other recepients of the award here.
Olzmann received ASBMB Avanti Award
