Nuñez named Sloan Research Fellow

Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, James Nuñez, was named one of the 2025 Sloan Research Fellows. Nuñez was one of six early career researchers at UC Berkeley to receive the award, which honors "exceptional researchers at U.S. and Canadian educational institutions whose creativity, innovation and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders." Read more about the 2025 Sloan Fellows at UC Berkeley and the Alfred P. Sloan press release here.