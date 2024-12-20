Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Eva Nogales received an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from The Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) in recognition of her relevant academic and scientific merits. Read more about Nogales’ award here.
Nogales receives Honoris Causa Doctorate degree
