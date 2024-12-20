Nogales receives Honoris Causa Doctorate degree

Nogales received an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from The Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M)Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Eva Nogales received an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from The Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) in recognition of her relevant academic and scientific merits. Read more about Nogales’ award here
 