MCB undergrads named Bakar Ignite Scholars

Congratulations to MCB undergraduates Carolyn Nguyen (Nuñez Lab), Karla Tapia (Hurley Lab), Shriprithi Vel Murugan (Hurley Lab), and Selina Wu (Hurley Lab) who were recently named Spring 2025 Ignite Scholars by the Bakar Fellows Program. The scholars will gain hands-on translational research experience, mentorship from Bakar Faculty and Innovation Fellows, and financial support to launch their careers in STEM fields. Read more about the Bakar Ignitie Scholars Program and the individual scholars here.