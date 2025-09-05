Professor of Molecular Therapeutics Susan Marqusee was selected as one of the Class of 2025 Protein Society Fellows. This honor, awarded by the Protein Society, recognizes current or past members of the Society who have demonstrated excellent science and service to the Society and the protein science community. Read more about the Protein Society Fellows here.
Marqusee selected as Protein Society Fellow
