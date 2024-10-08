Lucas and Zhang among NIH Director's New Innovator Awardees

Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Bronwyn Lucas and Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Molecular Therapeutics Ziyang Zhang are both among the 2024 NIH Director's New Innovator Awardees. This award supports innovative research from early career investigators who proposed impactful behavioral and biomedical research projects. Lucas' project is entitled New Cryo-EM Methods to Visualize Ribosome Heterogeneity at Single Molecule Resolution in Cells and Zhang's Direct Chemical Targeting of MHC Proteins for the Treatment of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases. Learn more about the 2024 New Innovator Awardees and their projects here.