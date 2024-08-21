Lisa Eshun-Wilson Community Awards for DEIBJ

We are excited to announce the recipients of the 2024 MCB Lisa Eshun-Wilson Community Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Justice (DEIBJ). The award, now in its second year, was established to recognize the outstanding contributions of our MCB graduate students and postdocs who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to advancing DEIBJ initiatives within our community.



The 2024 awardees include: Dominik Aylard (PhD Candidate, Robey Lab), Karina Bistrong (PhD Candidate, Feller Lab), Mora B. Ogando (Postdoc, Adesnik Lab) and honoree Maria A. Torres-Colon (PhD Candidate, Swinburne Lab).