King and Merchant appointed Vallee Visiting Professors

Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development, Nicole King, and Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Sabeeha Merchant, were appointed as 2025 Vallee Visiting Professors (VVPs). This honor by the Valle Foundation pairs outstanding scientists with premier biomedical research institutes worldwide in an informal arrangement that promotes intellectual exchanges and fosters new partnerships. Learn more about the 2025 Vallee Visiting Professors here.

