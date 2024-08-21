Hurley receives SPARK NS award

Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology & Molecular Therapeutics James Hurley was one of five principal investigators nationwide selected for the 2024 SPARK NS Parkinson’s Disease Translational Research Program. This two-year immersive program from SPARK NS is designed to advance academic discoveries in Parkinson’s disease from the lab to the clinic and will support Hurley's research project on Small Molecule for Autophagy Enhancement for Parkinson’s Disease. Each project will receive funding of up to $2,000,000 over the course of the two-year program. The preliminary data that led to this project were generated with the support of the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's initiative directed by Randy Schekman. Read more about the 2024 SPARK NS award and recipients here .