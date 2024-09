Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development Hernan Garcia has received The 2025 Michael and Kate Bárány Award from the Biophysical Society. This award was given for his outstanding contributions to quantitative developmental biology and his creative use of advanced microscopies and theory to characterize and follow transversally the control of transcription in the Drosophila embryo. Read more about the 2025 Biophysical Society Awards and recipients here .