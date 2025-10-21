Carina Galicia, Director of Administration and Operations for MCB and Biosciences Divisional Services, has received the College of Letters & Science Staff Achievement Award for 2024-2025. This award recognizes staff who have demonstarted an outstanding commitment to Berkeley's shared mission of teaching, research and public service. Galicia and other award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony on November 4, 2025.
Galicia receives L&S Staff Achievement Award
