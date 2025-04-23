MCB faculty and PhD candidate named MTI Innovator Awardees

Five MCB faculty and one PhD candidate were recently named 2025 Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) Innovator Awardees:
Jim Hurley, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology
Edud Isacoff, Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology
Liana Lareau, Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development
James Olzmann, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics
Rumi Sherriff, MCB Graduate Student (Rapé Lab)
Matt Welch, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology
This award acknowledges the awardees' transformative approaches to therapeutic discovery. Each award includes research funding and support from MTI’s advanced drug discovery and medicinal chemistry platforms. Read more about the MTI Innovator Awardees here.