MCB faculty and PhD candidate named MTI Innovator Awardees

Five MCB faculty and one PhD candidate were recently named 2025 Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) Innovator Awardees:



Jim Hurley, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology

Edud Isacoff, Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology

Liana Lareau, Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development

James Olzmann, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics

Rumi Sherriff, MCB Graduate Student (Rapé Lab)

Matt Welch, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology