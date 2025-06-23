Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology, Yvette Fisher, was selected as one of ten neuroscientists to receive the 2025 McKnight Scholar Award. Granted by the McKnight Endowment Fund for Neuroscience (MEFN), recipients are early-career scientists who have demonstrated a commitment to neuroscience. Read more about the 2025 McNight Scholars here.
Fisher receives McKnight Scholar Award
