Congratulations to Laurent Coscoy on his promotion to MCB Professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine!

The Coscoy laboratory investigates the interactions between herpesviruses (particularly Kaposi’s Sarcoma associated herpesvirus and Human herpesvirus 6) and the immune response of their host to gain insights into the molecular mechanisms of viral pathogenesis, immunology as well as cell biology. Read more about the Coscoy lab and their research.