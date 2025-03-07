Big Give 2025 is here!

Big Give is a university-wide day of giving when we come together as an entire community — alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends — to celebrate all the moments of Berkeley and show support for students, faculty, and research.

Help us have a big impact on the MCB community and reach our ambitious goal of raising $50,000! Your support is vital to the continued success of our department and no gift is too small. Join us this year as we go big to reach our student and postdoc-focused 2025 fundraising goals:



2024-25 Fundraising Initiatives

Expand access to research opportunities for MCB undergraduate students.

An ongoing priority is to expand the number of research experiences we provide to our undergraduate students. We will continue to develop innovative programing that enables more students to benefit from undertaking mentored research in MCB labs.

MCB is committed to improving wellbeing and inclusivity by sponsoring community building events. The goal is to bring our community together to make connections that foster inclusion and belonging.

Each year at commencement, the department honors graduating students with awards for outstanding research, academic, and community achievement. These prestigious awards acknowledge students who have made exceptional contributions.

Together, let's give a big boost to making sure all our programs for our MCB community succeed!

Go Bears!