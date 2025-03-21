Bateup and Stanley receive Distinguished Teaching Award

Associate Professor of Molecular Therapeutics Helen Bateup and Associate Professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine Sarah Stanley are among five UC Berkeley instructors to receive the 2025 Distinguished Teaching Award. This award is the campus's highest honor for teaching excellence. The recipients will be honored at the Distinguished Teaching Award Ceremony on Wednesday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the West Pauley Ballroom, Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center. Read more about the Distinguished Teaching Award and Bateup and Stanley's nominations here .