We are excited to announce the recipients of the 2025 MCB Lisa Eshun-Wilson Community Award. This award was established to recognize the outstanding contributions of our MCB graduate students and postdocs who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to fostering a welcoming and equitable community.
The 2025 awardees include: Meagan N. Esbin (Postdoc, Tjian Lab), Erin Doherty (Postdoc, Doudna Lab), Madi McCloud (PhD Candidate, Brohawn Lab), and Roland Lacap (PhD Candidate, Karpen Lab).
Read more about the MCB Lisa Eshun-Wilson Community Award and the inspiring work of our current and past recipients here.