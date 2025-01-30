We are excited to announce the recipients of the 2025 MCB Lisa Eshun-Wilson Community Award. This award was established to recognize the outstanding contributions of our MCB graduate students and postdocs who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to fostering a welcoming and equitable community.

The 2025 awardees include: Meagan N. Esbin (Postdoc, Tjian Lab), Erin Doherty (Postdoc, Doudna Lab), Madi McCloud (PhD Candidate, Brohawn Lab), and Roland Lacap (PhD Candidate, Karpen Lab).