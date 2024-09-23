2024 MCB Outstanding Postdoc Awards

We are excited to announce the recipients of our annual MCB Outstanding Postdoctoral Fellows Awards! Each year, the department honors postdocs for excellence in research, leadership, and service.

David Morgens (Glausinger Lab) researches viral gene regulation in oncogenic herpesviruses.



Sankalp Shukla (Hurley Lab) aims to uncover how pathological tau aggregates escape from endolysosomes and how the ESCRT-III machinery prevents this process, providing essential insights to help stop the spread of tau-related diseases.



Akanksha Thawani (Nogales & Collins Labs) is investigating how retrotransposons move in the human genome using cryo-electron microscopy and biochemical approaches. She is interested in developing these insights into novel tools for programmable gene insertion in human cells.