All life copies DNA unambiguously into proteins. Archaea may be the exception.

Learn about research from the lab of Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development Dipti Nayak.
Excerpt from UC Berkeley News: "A study finds that one microbe, a member of the Archaea, tolerates a little flexibility in interpreting the genetic code, contradicting a 60-year-old doctrine." Read the full Berkeley News article here.
Methane-producing archaea from the species Methanosarcina acetivorans. The microbes are stained with a fluorescent dye that specifically binds to the membranes of archaea. Photo credit: Alienor Baskevitch/UC Berkeley