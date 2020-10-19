MCB Welcomes New Faculty Doris Tsao

We are thrilled to announce Doris Tsao is joining the MCB Neurobiology division and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute as a Professor, arriving in July 2021!

Tsao studies visual perception in primates in order to understand how the brain creates our sense of reality. She is widely recognized for her work on the neural system for face processing within the temporal lobe, clarifying its anatomical organization and coding principles. Most recently, her lab discovered that this system is part of a larger map of object space (see her lab's recent Nature manuscript linked below).

