2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the UC Regents' approval to admit women to the University of California on equal terms with men. To celebrate this milestone, we've joined the campus-wide celebration by dedicating this edition of the MCB Transcript to the remarkable accomplishments of women in our department.

Learn more about the women faculty of MCB, discover how our students are sharing their love of science with Bay Area girls, and much more...

Read the Spring 2020 MCB Transcript here.