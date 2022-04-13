Professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine David H. Raulet was selected to present at the 109th annual Martin Meyerson Berkeley Faculty Research Lectures. This honor recognizes faculty whose research has changed the shape of their discipline and allows them to share their innovative work with the broader campus community and the public. His lecture entitled “Not All Killers Are Bad: How Natural Killer Cells Protect You from Cancer” was given at a ceremony hosted by the Chancellor on April 7th at the International House.