Park Joins 2020 Class of Pew Scholars

MCB Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Eunyong Park has been named a 2020 Pew scholar in the biomedical sciences.

For 35 years, The Pew Charitable Trusts has supported the basic research of early-career biomedical scientists. This year, 37 researchers join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences, receiving multiyear grants to pursue scientific interests and embark on groundbreaking research projects.

Read the Pew Trusts press release here, learn more about Pew Scholars Program in the biomedical Sciences here, and meet the 2020 class here.