Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and MCB Professor of Neurobiology Yang Dan has received the Nan Fung Life Sciences Chancellor's Chair in Neuroscience for a five-year term.

This chair both honors her distinctive achievements and acts as an enduring tribute to Nan Fung Life Sciences, whose generous support makes it possible. This philanthropic support is bestowed on faculty of the highest academic and professional caliber and augments their teaching, research, and creative activities.