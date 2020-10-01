Brohawn Lab: Novel Ways for Cells to Detect Protons



Banner of TASK2 structures in a lipid bilayer, colored like a pH strip. Image courtesy of Robert Rietmeijer.

How do cells regulate essential processes like metabolism, heart rate, and breathing?

Postdoctoral researcher Baobin Li, graduate student Robert Rietmeijer and Assistant Professor of Neurobiology Stephen Brohawn built 3D reconstructions of a pH sensing ion channel that reveal two pH nanosensors. Their findings were published in Nature yesterday.

Read Rietmeijer's feature for Berkeley QB3 here.