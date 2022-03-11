Thank you for seizing the moment and helping us reach our fundraising goals during Big Give! Your commitment, generosity, and participation yesterday are inspiring and make a real difference in our students’ and postdocs' lives.

This year was a tremendous success — our community came together and set a new record of raising $56,255! Your unprecedented kindness is sincerely appreciated and made a big impact. On behalf of the entire Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, we are grateful for your support.

Go Bears!





Iswar Hariharan & Rebecca Heald

MCB Co-Chairs