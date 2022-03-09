Big Give is a university-wide day of giving when we come together as an entire community — alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends — to celebrate all the moments of Berkeley and show support for students, faculty, and research.

Help us have a big impact on the MCB community and reach our ambitious goal of raising $40,000! Your support is vital to the continued success of our department and no gift is too small. Join us this year as we go big to reach our student and postdoc-focused 2022 fundraising goals:

Expand access to invaluable research opportunities for early career undergraduate students. We have launched two new programs designed to provide mentoring support and hands-on training to students that have not previously benefited from research internships: Research Preparation and Resilience Program (RPRP) and the Harris Program.

Continuing to support diversity, equity and inclusion for all members of our community. We are committed to supporting inclusive MCB (iMCB+) and other programs that support our students and acknowledge individual and group contributions to improving the climate for all.

Provide professional development opportunities and community building for our postdocs. In MCB we have as many postdocs as graduate students and we want to build more robust programming to enable postdocs to thrive while they continue their advanced research training in our labs.

Together, let's give a big boost to making sure all our new student and postdoc programs succeed.

Go Bears!