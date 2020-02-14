Bautista Lab: Rose Hill Receives Grad Student Award

Rose Hill, a graduate student in the Bautista Lab, has received a Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award. The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center sponsors the award and it recognizes outstanding achievement during Graduate Studies in the Biological Sciences.

Hill is invited to participate in the 21st annual Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award Symposium, which will be held on May 1st, 2020, in Seattle, WA. The symposium honors Weintraub’s commitment to innovative science and consists of scientific presentations by the awardees and an informal social of awardees, students, and faculty.

Learn more about Harold M. Weintraub the award here.