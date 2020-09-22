MCB Holds Fall 2020 Symposium



On September 18th, the MCB Industrial Affiliates Program (IAP) hosted its annual Fall Symposium virtually via Zoom. The event brought together about 75 attendees with industry representatives from Amgen, Calico, Eikon, Eureka, Neurona, Nura Bio, Pionyr, Scribe, Tenaya, and Thermo Fisher.

The symposium began with lightning talks from the ten industry representatives sharing their company’s cutting-edge research, culture, and job opportunities. Attendees were able to ask industry experts questions ranging from what it is like to work at an early-stage company, how new projects are proposed, and how they balance scientific research with the company’s bottom line.

The second half of the event was devoted to breakout sessions led by students and postdocs, showcasing their own research and networking with attendees, including the industry representatives. A detailed event program including research descriptions of the student and postdoc presenters can be found here.

MCB is thankful to all who attended the virtual event, including industry affiliates, students, postdocs, and faculty. We are excited to support the next generation of UC Berkeley scholars who will continue to drive innovation in the biotechnology industry.

To learn more about the IAP program or participate in future events, please visit our website at mcb.berkeley.edu/iap.