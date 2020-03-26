Welch Awarded Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Award

MCB Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology Matthew Welch is one of two recipients of the 2020 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Award. This campus-wide award recognizes faculty for outstanding mentorship of graduate students and commitment to graduate education at UC Berkeley. Welch is honored for his exceptional commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

Individuals are nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students. They are selected from a pool of extraordinary faculty members on the Berkeley campus that represent the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to the university community.

Click here ​to learn more about the Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Award.