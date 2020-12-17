Warm Wishes & Happy Holidays!

Dear Friends,

We know this is a time of struggle for many people – physically, emotionally, and financially and we hope this message finds you well. Despite 2020 being a challenging year for us all, there have also been some incredible silver linings. As a department, we couldn't be more proud of how our MCB community came together to find new innovative ways to excel in research, teaching, and public service.

As we all reflect on 2020 and look forward to brighter days ahead, please enjoy our year-end video featuring a few voices from our vibrant community on what they are most proud of MCB for this year.

We appreciate your continued support of our department. Without you, our achievements would not be possible.

Happy Holidays to you, your family, and friends!

Warmest Wishes,