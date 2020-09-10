Vance Honored with Cancer Research Institute Award

Congratulations to MCB Professor of Immunology and Pathogenesis and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Russell Vance on receiving the Cancer Research Institute's (CRI) 2020 William B. Coley Award to acknowledge his work on the cGAS-STING pathway.

This award recognizes scientists for their seminal discoveries in basic immunology and tumor immunology. Their research has deepened our understanding of the immune system's response to cancer and advanced the development of effective cancer immunotherapies. Vance and four colleagues are receiving the Coley Award for their contributions to the discovery and characterization of the cGAS-STING pathway, an important component of the innate immune system currently being utilized to develop novel immunotherapies against cancer.

On September 29, the CRI will honor the recipients of all of the 2020 Philanthropy and Science Awards at their annual gala, Innovators in Science and Philanthropy, which will be hosted virtually.

Learn more about all the CRI awards and register to attend the gala here.