Thorner receives 2022 Biochemical Society Centenary Award

The Biochemical Society has awarded Professor Emeritus Jeremy Thorner their 2022 Centenary Award!

The Centenary Award is given annually to a biochemist of distinction from any part of the world. Thorner was nominated by his peers and selected from a pool of outstanding candidates by a judging panel of respected scientists from various scientific backgrounds.

Each year, the Biochemical Society makes a series of prestigious awards that recognize excellence and achievement in science's specific and general fields. To find out more about The Biochemical Society and the 2022 award recipients, read their news release here.