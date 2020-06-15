Schepartz Receives 2020 American Chemical Society Award

MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Alanna Schepartz has received the 2020 American Chemical Society (ACS) Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry.

The ACS National Awards program is designed to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, to support research in chemical science and industry, and to promote the careers of chemists.

Schepartz received this award for pioneering and creative development and application of alpha- and beta-peptides to explore and expand the chemistry in biology.

Learn more about all of the 2020 National Awards recipients here.