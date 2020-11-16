Schaffer Awarded Professional Progress Award

MCB Professor of Neurobiology David Schaffer has been awarded the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' (AIChE) 2020 Andreas Acrivos Professional Progress Award.

The award is given for outstanding progress in chemical engineering by a member of AIChE in their early career. Schaffer is being recognized for implementing molecular and cellular engineering strategies to overcome challenges in the development of gene and cell therapies.

To learn more about the award, read the AIChE press release here.