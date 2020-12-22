Raulet and Shastri Named 2021 American Association of Immunologists Distinguished Fellows

MCB Professor David Raulet and Professor Emeritus Nilabh Shastri have been announced as 2021 American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Distinguished Fellows, which recognizes members for distinguished careers and outstanding scientific contributions as well as service to AAI and the immunology community.

Election as a Distinguished Fellow is among the highest honors bestowed by AAI and honors members who have demonstrated one or more of the following: excellence in research accomplishment in the field of immunology; exceptional leadership to the immunology community in academia, foundations, nonprofits, industry, or government at a national or international level; notable distinction as an educator.

To learn more about the award visit the AAI website.