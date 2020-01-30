Ngai named director of NIH BRAIN Initiative

Photo credit: UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small

Congratulations to MCB Professor of Neurobiology John Ngai on being named the next Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative!

Ngai will retire from UC Berkeley as an emeritus professor and move his lab to new quarters in Bethesda, Maryland, home of the NIH. His new position begins in mid-March, where he will oversee the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of the initiative with oversight by the directors of the 10 institutes participating in the BRAIN Initiative.

Learn more:

NIH Press Release

Berkeley News Article