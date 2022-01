Congratulations to MCB's newest Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigators! The ten MCB faculty awardees include: Hillel Adesnik, Yvette Fisher, Daniel Fletcher, Hernan Garcia, Lin He, Liana Lareau, Dipti Nayak, Daniel Rokhsar, Alanna Schepartz, and Srigokul Upadhyayula. The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigator Program funds innovative, visionary research to help solve critical challenges in biomedicine.

