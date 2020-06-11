Nayak Receives Beckman Young Investigator Program Award

Congratulations to Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development Dipti Nayak on receiving a 2020 Arnold & Mabel Beckman Foundation Beckman Young Investigator Award!

The Beckman Young Investigator (BYI) Program gives research support to the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open up new avenues of research in science. She is one of 10 scientists receiving the award this year.

Read Nayak's research profile here and learn more about the award at the Beckman Foundation's website.