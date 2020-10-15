Nayak Named 2020 Packard Fellow for Science and Engineering

Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development Dipti Nayak has received a 2020 Packard Fellowship in Science and Engineering.

The 2020 fellowship was awarded to 20 innovative early-career scientists and engineers. It is designed to allow maximum flexibility in how the funding is used and over time has led to new discoveries that improve people's lives and enhance our understanding of the universe.

